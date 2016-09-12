This Tea House is Delray’s Hidden Gem

Hidden in a pocket right off Atlantic Avenue is a secret oasis, The Yaxche Tearoom. With a wrap around porch, wall of tea, and emporium of fun curiosities, this restaurant is seriously hip.

Yaxche feels magical. Boca News had the pleasure to sit down with the tearoom’s co-owner, Alexandra Wayne (who founded Yaxche along with Tom Worrell).

Read on to learn more about Delray’s best kept secret!

What is Yaxche?

There’s a tree covered in spiky buds greeting guests as they walk into Yaxche. The tearoom takes its name from this, the Yaxche tree.

Also known as the tree of life, the Yaxche is said to represent where the spirit world and the heavenly world meet and unite as one. The Mayan people believed this tree is a site of joyous celebration.

The Yaxche tree is said to only take root and grow on sacred ground. It’s fitting the tree is nestled next to this magical room.

The Tea & The Food

With internationally-sourced, fair trade tea, and food from only local vendors, the Yaxche Tearoom is unique. All food and drinks are organic and as farm-to-table as it gets. It’s fair to say the restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Their food – ranging from vegan cakes and cookies to antioxidant-rich salads to savory soups – is nothing short of delicious! All dishes are delivered fresh each morning from a number of local artisans. It’s the best of the best South Florida has to offer.

We recommend trying the Happy Hummus toast. Hummus, avocado, sprouts, tomatoes and more are sure to make your day!

The tea is otherworldly! Tea is packed on the shelves behind the counter. From fruity to earthy to caffeine-rich blends, Yaxche has just about every type of tea you could imagine.

Speaking of caffeinated tea, they have a special blend called InsaniTea. I call it my personal favorite! It’s a great alternative to coffee, packed full of healing and calming energy.

Alexandra explained the many health benefits of sipping tea. The women working at Yaxche know which teas will help you feel better if you have a cold, which are perfect for getting rid of a headache, and much more. I went into the interview with a stomach ache and, after a cup of cold ginger tea, I felt a lot better.

Want tea every day, but don’t have the time to drive down to Yaxche? You’re in luck! You can buy loose tea and make it at home.

Good Water

So what makes Yaxche’s tea so good? They use a water filtration system called Good Water. Good Water is the only water filtration system certified by the Secret Service, Department of Defense, and FBI. In other words, Yaxche uses the same water as President Obama.

They brew all their tea with Good Water. They even sell the water for $3 a gallon. So, if you want to grab a gallon bottle and head on over, you can get this delicious water to go! Yaxche even donates the proceeds of their water sales to help people around the globe in need of clean water.

Charity

It’s nice to know a portion of the proceeds from the tea room goes towards helping people in need. While providing clean water solutions for the planet is the main charitable aim of Yaxche, they also help out in other ways.

Just last week, the tea room donated 100% of their proceeds from a day toward Standing Rock, the largest Native American protest in history!

Where is Yaxche?

Yaxche Tearoom’s located at 14 S Swinton Ave in Delray Beach. Come and experience this amazing space for yourself!

From the positive vibes to the excellent customer service and delicious cuisine and tea, Yaxche’s a seriously rad hidden gem you need to see!