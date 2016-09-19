Check Out This Hip Boca Street Wear Brand

Tim Stoddart is a busy guy. Not only is he the CEO of Stodzy Internet Marketing but he has a handful of other projects too. It’s safe to say Tim is your favorite entrepreneur’s entrepreneur.

Boca News had the pleasure of sitting down with Tim to discuss New Lyfe Clothing Co, his T-shirt lifestyle brand that is taking the internet by storm.

Read on to learn about New Lyfe and the awesome community behind it!

What’s New Lyfe?

New Lyfe is not just a clothing company – they’re a lifestyle brand promoting positive change through self-improvement. While most t-shirt companies revolve around street life, partying, and general debauchery, New Lyfe celebrates a different type of living.

Tim and his partner Josh Butcher wanted to create a fashion line with community and positive vibes as the driving force. They succeeded with New Lyfe.

The company was born in 2013 when Tim, who’s always had a knack for internet-based promotion, teamed up with Josh, a fashion expert. They kept things in the family – the very first shirt was designed by Tim’s younger sister. She drew a unique sugar skull and New Lyfe was off and running.

Their initial goal of selling a single shirt each week was soon a thing of the past. People resonated with New Lyfe’s message and designs. Soon, they were running out of stock!

So, just what is New Lyfe about? It’s about having a unique sense of identity without promoting destructive behaviors- it’s all about living a clean, proud lifestyle. It’s about finding what makes YOU happy and dressing the part. Their shirts are for people who want to wear something one-of-a-kind without the “better than thou” attitude of most street wear lines.

In fact, while most street wear brands are exclusive clubs, New Lyfe does things a little different. Where it’s hard to get in touch with the owners of other companies, Tim and Josh are easy to reach. They stand in front of their brand, welcoming everyone in!

The Inner Workings of New Lyfe

Tim and Josh make starting a t-shirt line look easy, with their sleek website, hip social media presence, and impeccable customer service. Don’t let that fool you though. Their success took a lot of time, effort, and tears.

Tim taught himself how to edit images through Photoshop, how to take pictures for social media ads, and how to ship the shirts effectively. In the early days, Tim and Josh kept track of wins and losses on a white board. There was one week where they had twenty-seven losses and only two wins.

While this would make most entrepreneurs throw in the towel, Tim and Josh kept at it. They didn’t beat themselves up. They just chipped away and slowly, but surely, became successful.

This commitment reflects one of New Lyfe’s core values – perseverance. Tim stuck to his guns and ended up a success. He wants the New Lyfe community to continue doing what they love and not quit just because mistakes happen.

So, You Want to Start a Clothing Line?

Tim has a lot of cool things in the working for New Lyfe. One of these is a program for people who want to start their own shirt lines. He wants to help them avoid the mistakes and early setbacks he encountered.

New Lyfe doesn’t see other brands as competition. In fact, they had lots of help from other street wear lines! 8&9 Clothing helped Tim and Josh when they were starting New Lyfe. Tim felt like he was bothering the owner of 8&9. Instead of being annoying, he was told “each one teach one.”

New Lyfe is doing the same with aspiring moguls.

We’re excited to see what New Lyfe has in store for the future. In the meantime, check out www.newlyfeclothing.com and grab a shirt. Do what you love while looking hip.