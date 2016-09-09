Top 4 Must-Have Pizzas In Boca Raton

As a former New Yorker, I was more than a little skeptical about the pizza Boca had to offer. I was just a bit of a pizza snob. So, when the editors suggested I profile some of Boca’s favorite pizza joints…I wasn’t too thrilled.

Turns out I was wrong! After eating at these four establishments, I – without the slightest doubt – know Boca has some banging pizza.

Hungry for a fresh slice yet? Read on to find out Boca News’ picks for the best pizza in Boca Raton!

1. Boca’s Best Pizza Bar

Location: 119 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Delivery: Delivers till 2 am! Perfect for your late night munchies, call 561-367-7227!

Decor: Boca’s Best is pizzeria chic. A no thrills outer decor gives way to a classic pizzeria vibe. You won’t be focusing too much on decor once you bite into a slice. They mean business!

Pizza: Their name doesn’t lie – they’re Boca’s Best! This place has it all, from classic Italian dishes to mouthwatering, hand-tossed pizza.

Fan Favorite: The Kawabunga slice includes diced chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella. There are so many flavors that you wouldn’t expect to compliment each other…but it works and the pizza comes together perfectly! You need to try the Kawabunga!

Rating: ???????????????????? out of ????????????????????

2. Renzo’s Cafe & Pizzeria

Location: 6900 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33487

Delivery: You can order online for delivery, take out, or even to dine in! Or call 561-997-8466

Decor: Stepping into Renzo’s feels like you’ve stepped off a plane and into a local restaurant in a small Italian village. The eatery is upscale for a pizzeria, but it works. The outside has a lovely fountain that helps make the Federal Highway adjacent location feel cozy and personal.

Pizza: The pizza is nothing short of amazing. Famed Chef Gordon Ramsey even deemed Renzo’s as “one of the best pizzerias in the world!” We definitely agree. The crust is cooked to perfection, the cheese gooey, and the toppings all perfectly balanced.

Fan Favorite: We LOVE the fried zucchini and mozzarella!

Rating: ???????????????????? out of ????????????????????

3. Dean Anthony’s

Location: 1449 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton FL, 33431

Delivery: Call 561-826-4289. The delivery fee is $20, but well worth the price.

Decor: The inside is a standard pizzeria with high counters and fresh baked pies on display. While it’s nothing special, the pizza makes up for the basic interior.

Pizza: The pizza’s cheese and sauce are good, but nothing out of this world. What really makes Dean Anthony’s stand out is their dough. Now we all know dough is the backbone of a good slice, but they take it to the next level. Thicker and crunchier than Brooklyn style, thinner and more delicate than Chicago style, it’s right in the delicious sweet spot!

Fan Favorite: Their standard two slices and soda deal is only $6. What a steal, right? Great deal, great pizza, and a cold drink to wash it all down!

Rating: ???????????????????? out of ????????????????????

4. Pizza Time

Location: 1001 SW 2nd Ave #7000, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Delivery: Call 561-391-9240 for delivery!

Decor: This homey Italian bistro is straight out of Sicily. From the red and white checkered tablecloths to the vines wrapping around the top of the booths to the vintage photographs littering the walls, you’re not going to get any more authentic than Pizza Time.

Pizza: The pizza here is no frills and classic. It’s everything you expect in a slice. The perfect amount of cheese, crust, and dough mixed together to form a truly delicious slice of heaven.

Fan Favorite: The garlic knots are fabulous! I don’t normally eat garlic – bad breath is non-negotiable! – but I couldn’t help take a bite out of these bad boys. Fresh, doughy, oozing with garlic and butter. They’re a must try.

Rating: ???????????????? out of ????????????????????