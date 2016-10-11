Boca News Real Estate Report 10/10/16

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel

In this week’s episode, Claude remind everyone to stay prepared for hurricane season and goes over two beautiful properties that sold this past week. Thanks for watching!

Hello Boca Raton. My name is Claude Champagne and this is the Boca News Real Estate Report, brought to you by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate.

Congratulations! We dodged hurricane Matthew. Please keep in mind that hurricane season ends December 1st, so keep your supply and stay safe.

As far as real estate, 74 homes and condos sold that past week. There were two sales that were brought to my attention and they are…

872 NE 35th Street. That is in Lake Rogers Isle. This home was built in 2003, was listed at $5,500,000. 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom, over 7,900 square feet on the air. A half acre of land. A tremendous amount of water front and a six car garage. It sold for $4,800,000. It was on the market for 226 days and that is $607 per square foot.

Also, a condominium located at 100 South Ocean and I thought it was pretty good value. It’s a 2 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, over 2,800 square feet on the air. This condo is located right at the Boca Inlet. It was build in 2010. It was listed at $2,295,000 and it sold for $2,100,000. It was on the market only for 2 days and that is $733 per square foot.

So congratulations to all the buyers and sellers. In the meantime, if you’re thinking of buying or selling Real Estate, please visit this great websites.

Bocaratonrealestate.com and bocaluxurycondos.com.

Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report. Please stay healthy and I will see you next week.