Boca News Real Estate Report 10/10/16

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel  In this week's episode, Claude remind everyone to stay prepared for hurricane season and goes over two beautiful properties that sold this past week. Thanks for watching! Hello Boca Raton. My name is Claude Champagne and this is the Boca News Real Estate Report, brought

Boca News Real Estate Report 10/3/16

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel  Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report sponsored by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. Today is Monday October 3rd. There are currently 2,523 properties for sale in Boca Raton and this past week, 73 properties sold.

Boca News Real Estate Report 9/26

In this week's episode, Claude gives us a recap of a few different properties sold in Boca Raton. Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel  Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report brought to you by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. This past week 74

