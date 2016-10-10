Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel In this week's episode, Claude remind everyone to stay prepared for hurricane season and goes over two beautiful properties that sold this past week. Thanks for watching! Hello Boca Raton. My name is Claude Champagne and this is the Boca News Real Estate Report, brought … Continue Reading
Top Stories
Boca News Real Estate Report 10/3/16
Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report sponsored by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. Today is Monday October 3rd. There are currently 2,523 properties for sale in Boca Raton and this past week, 73 properties sold. … Continue Reading
Boca News Real Estate Report 9/26
In this week's episode, Claude gives us a recap of a few different properties sold in Boca Raton. Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report brought to you by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. This past week 74 … Continue Reading
Other Stories
This Boca Native Is Redefining What Abstract Art Means
Scott Jeffries is the abstract artist you need to know about. He's one seriously cool artist with a style like no other. His love for the arts is apparent in each and every painting. Boca News had the opportunity … Continue Reading
Boca News Real Estate Report 9/19
In this week's episode, Claude gives us a quick breakdown of the two highest selling properties in the last week. There are some great opportunities to buy and sell in Boca right now, we hope that you will contact … Continue Reading
Check Out This Hip Boca Street Wear Brand
Tim Stoddart is a busy guy. Not only is he the CEO of Stodzy Internet Marketing but he has a handful of other projects too. It's safe to say Tim is your favorite entrepreneur's entrepreneur. Boca News had the … Continue Reading
This Tea House is Delray’s Hidden Gem
Hidden in a pocket right off Atlantic Avenue is a secret oasis, The Yaxche Tearoom. With a wrap around porch, wall of tea, and emporium of fun curiosities, this restaurant is seriously hip. Yaxche feels magical. … Continue Reading
Top 4 Must-Have Pizzas In Boca Raton
As a former New Yorker, I was more than a little skeptical about the pizza Boca had to offer. I was just a bit of a pizza snob. So, when the editors suggested I profile some of Boca's favorite pizza joints...I … Continue Reading
Boca News Real Estate Report 9/5/16
In this week's episode, Claude talks about the beautiful lifestyle of the Boca Raton market. Boca Raton has the perfect combination of the easy beach living, amazing architecture and family life. Let's get … Continue Reading
How One Man’s Changing The South Florida Music Scene
Antony Payne was born to perform. The local singer and label-owner has always loved music since he was two years old and his father played him an Elton John record. In fact, this is his very first memory. We … Continue Reading